Tropical Storm Alberto disrupting freight across Texas, Mexico

Severe weather is wreaking havoc in parts of South Texas and northern Mexico as Tropical Storm Alberto drenched the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alberto is causing heavy flooding and power outages in the Mexican city of Monterrey, a key hub for trade between the U.S. and Mexico. Parts of the city have received over 10 inches of rain, according to reports.

Samuel Garcia, governor of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, urged people to stay home during a post on X at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“We are about to enter the most critical part of the storm, and we need everyone to do their part to safeguard the lives of the people of Nuevo Leon,” Garcia said. “To the general population we ask for zero risks and extreme prudence. Please avoid leaving home and stay up to date with official announcements. We call on companies and entrepreneurs to, if possible, implement home offices, or stop work so as not to expose their workers.”



