Most Gulf Coast ports remain open ahead of Hurricane Francine 

Most ports along the Gulf Coast remain open Wednesday as Hurricane Francine inches toward Louisiana.

A life-threatening storm surge and extreme winds are expected to batter the Louisiana coast Wednesday. The Category 1 hurricane is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening before moving across Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm’s winds are around 90 mph.

The storm could strengthen Wednesday as it inches toward the coast but should “rapidly” weaken after making landfall, forecasters predict. Louisiana began experiencing tropical storm conditions Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane center said. The Mississippi and Alabama coasts are also expected to see tropical storm conditions Wednesday night.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting a 10-to-15-foot storm surge along the Louisiana coast. Francine is expected to dump 4 to 8 inches of rain onto areas in its path. Local amounts of 12 inches are possible in southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday night.



