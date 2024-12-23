Hyzon plans to liquidate business

Hyzon Motors Inc., a company once celebrated for its strides in the hydrogen fuel cell arena, is now at a crossroads.

On Thursday, the board of directors approved, pending stockholder consent, the transfer of nearly all of the company’s assets, coupled with a plan for liquidation and dissolution, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The move comes as Hyzon continues to explore strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing its business and asset values.

Despite efforts since June to identify strategic paths, none have emerged as viable options, prompting the current course of action, the company said. Before officially moving forward with the dissolution, Hyzon plans to hold a special stockholder meeting to seek approval, with SEC filings expected in the near future.

The company also announced it would be conducting layoffs at its Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Troy, Michigan, facilities, according to a news release. All employees at these locations received notices under the WARN Act, marking a 60-day countdown to potential layoffs if no financial lifeline materializes.



