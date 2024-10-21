Illinois carrier lays off most of its company drivers

An Illinois trucking company recently notified most of its company drivers that it could “no longer support part of its fleet operations” and terminated their positions “due to current market conditions.”

Former company drivers for Merx Global Inc. of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, said they were routed to the company’s yard after delivering their loads in the Chicago area and were handed termination letters on Oct. 11.

“Merx Global is selling outdated equipment from its fleet and will not be replacing with new equipment at this time due to current market conditions,” according to a termination letter handed to the affected drivers and obtained by FreightWaves. “Based on these current conditions we can no longer support part of the fleet operations.”

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website shows Merx Global has 246 drivers and 244 power units. However, some former drivers said the number of drivers listed on the carrier’s MCS-150 form, which was updated in February, counts both company drivers and owner-operators in the number provided on the FMCSA form, so the exact number of company drivers recently laid off is unclear.



