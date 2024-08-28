Impact minimal from Canada rail shutdown 

In Canada, railroad union contract talks and trains came to a near-simultaneous halt, but shippers and logistics executives said the recovery has been almost as swift.

“The work stoppage situation was resolved so quickly, we are not seeing much impact on the recovery,” Shelli Austin, president, InTek Freight & Logistics, based in Indianapolis, said in an email to FreightWaves. “We actually saw more impact on the pro-active planning leading up to the work stoppage.”

The Canada Industrial Relations Board last week upheld a government order ending the lockout of Teamsters Canada union employees by CN and CPKC after bargaining failed to reach a new agreement.

A spokesman for the Port of Vancouver Fraser Authority said the gateway loaded 72,000 feet of intermodal railcars Monday, the first full day of restarted operations. Average daily rail production at Canada’s busiest west coast container gateway from April to just before the work stoppage was 58,000 feet per day, but the spokesman added that the port had seen volume as high as 80,000 feet in the days leading up to the lockout.



