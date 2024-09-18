Indiana port adds rail capacity, eyes container traffic

The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor has dedicated $25 million to infrastructure upgrades, including two new railyards and the port’s first all-new dock in two decades.

“Today marks a historic day for this region, our workers and this port,” Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Jody Peacock said in a statement Tuesday. “This is the first new dock Ports of Indiana has opened in 20 years and it signifies our commitment to support economic growth for our state. This new dock will provide critical global connections for Indiana companies and farmers as well as important jobs for local workers. But the best part is, this new dock is just the beginning of our major growth plans for this port, and there is much more development to come.”

The investment adds switching and storage capacity for 250 railcars at the Lake Michigan hub. Contract rail operator Regional Rail, LLC, operating as the Burns Harbor Railroad, handled more than 10,000 carloads in 2023 including steel products, scrap metals, chemicals and minerals, Peacock said in an email interview. It connects to the national rail network via Norfolk Southern.

Dedicated Sept. 5, the $6 million Berth 5 will serve ocean vessels with more than 500 feet of new dock designed to handle bulk shipments via self-unloading ocean vessels, lake carriers and river barges. It is also equipped for ship-to-transfers to barge, rail, truck and nearby ground storage. Bulk commodities will likely include salt, fertilizer, limestone, taconite, foundry coke, grain products, and various aggregates.



