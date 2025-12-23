Initial reactions to rail merger plan mostly skeptical or negative

Reactions to the Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger filing began collecting shortly after the 6,992-page, four-volume document was released, with most expressing skepticism about the benefits of the first transcontinental merger.

Trade groups representing shippers, which had previously indicated concerns about the merger, renewed statements of opposition after the Dec. 19 filing by UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC).

Chet Thompson, president and chief executive of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, said in a statement that while his group needs “competitive, efficient, and reliable rail networks … decades of bad service and price increases in the wake of freight rail consolidation leave us and other carload shippers highly skeptical of this merger. Unless the Surface Transportation Board can demonstrate conclusively that it will enhance competition across all modes of transport – especially between railroads – this merger application should be denied.”

Alliance for Chemical Distribution CEO Eric Byer’s statement said his organization “strongly opposes this merger proposal as it will expand monopolistic control of freight rail at the expense of America’s crucial chemical supply chain.”