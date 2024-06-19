Inside the logistics feat of Euros 2024

By Bart De Muynck

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

I just witnessed my Belgian Red Devils, who are ranked third in the world, lose against the Slovakian team ranked 48, making it the biggest upset in the history of the UEFA European Championship, also known as the Euros, according to FIFA rankings. Things did not go Belgium’s way even with Lukaku scoring two goals, which then got denied by the modern technology of video assistant referee. The VAR is a modern marvel that acts as a technology-assisted system to help referees make accurate decisions in soccer matches.

This all made me wonder if the Euros supply chain is as difficult as, if not more difficult than, bringing home the trophy. The UEFA European Championship 2024, hosted across Germany, is not just a celebration of soccer but also a logistical marvel. Beneath the cheers and goals lies a complex supply chain that stretches across the continent, ensuring the smooth functioning of this mega-event.



