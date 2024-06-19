Inside the logistics feat of Euros 2024

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.
I just witnessed my Belgian Red Devils, who are ranked third in the world, lose against the Slovakian team ranked 48, making it the biggest upset in the history of the UEFA European Championship, also known as the Euros, according to FIFA rankings. Things did not go Belgium’s way even with Lukaku scoring two goals, which then got denied by the modern technology of video assistant referee. The VAR is a modern marvel that acts as a technology-assisted system to help referees make accurate decisions in soccer matches.
This all made me wonder if the Euros supply chain is as difficult as, if not more difficult than, bringing home the trophy. The UEFA European Championship 2024, hosted across Germany, is not just a celebration of soccer but also a logistical marvel. Beneath the cheers and goals lies a complex supply chain that stretches across the continent, ensuring the smooth functioning of this mega-event.
The supply chain began with the construction and renovation of 10 stadiums across Germany. This required sourcing materials from various European countries, coordinating transportation and managing a diverse workforce. The logistics of ensuring timely delivery and quality control of construction materials posed a significant challenge. Beyond infrastructure, the tournament’s merchandise plays a crucial role in generating revenue and fan engagement. However, producing official jerseys, scarves and memorabilia involves a global supply chain with potential bottlenecks such as the disruption caused by the Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea.
Feeding the players, staff and hundreds of thousands of fans is no small feat. The food and beverage supply chain must cater to diverse tastes and dietary requirements while adhering to strict hygiene standards. Sourcing fresh produce, managing inventory and coordinating delivery across multiple venues demand meticulous planning and coordination. The production of merchandise and sourcing of food raise concerns regarding fair labor practices and working conditions in supplier facilities. Ensuring ethical sourcing and promoting fair trade are essential for a sustainable supply chain.
Transportation is the backbone of the Euros’ supply chain. Teams, officials and fans need to travel between host cities efficiently. This involves coordinating flights, trains and buses, often across international borders. Ensuring smooth transportation while minimizing the environmental impact is a significant challenge as the Euro Cup contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. This can exacerbate climate change and environmental degradation.
Waste management is another critical aspect of the supply chain. With millions of spectators attending matches, the tournament generates a massive amount of waste, including plastic bottles, food packaging and other disposable items. Implementing effective recycling and waste disposal strategies is crucial to mitigate the environmental impact.
The organizers of the European Championship have taken steps to address these sustainability concerns. Some of the stadiums were constructed or renovated with sustainable materials and energy-efficient technologies. UEFA has committed to supporting fair supply chains by ensuring fair labor practices and working conditions in the production of merchandise. A human rights risk analysis is being conducted to identify and address potential human rights violations in the supply chain. Efforts are also being made to promote public transport and reduce reliance on individual car travel for spectators. Initiatives are in place to minimize waste generation, promote recycling and utilize compostable materials where possible.
Technology plays a pivotal role in managing the complex Euro Cup supply chain. Advanced logistics software, GPS tracking and data analytics enable real-time monitoring of shipments, inventory levels and transportation routes. This enhances efficiency, reduces waste and ensures timely delivery of goods and services. Unfortunately, some of that technology did not play in the favor of Belgium in its match against Slovakia on Monday.
Security is another paramount concern, especially given the high-profile nature of the event. The supply chain must be secured against potential disruptions, such as cyberattacks, theft or sabotage. Robust security measures, including screening of cargo, personnel and venues, are essential to safeguard the tournament.
The Euro Cup 2024 supply chain is a further testament to the power of collaboration. It involves numerous stakeholders, including governments, businesses, logistics providers and nongovernmental organizations, working together to ensure a successful and sustainable event. But in the end, only one nation can be the winner and hold that beloved Euro Trophy. I just hope it is our Belgian Red Devils.
About the author
Bart De Muynck is an industry thought leader with over 30 years of supply chain and logistics experience. He has worked for major international companies, including EY, GE Capital, Penske Logistics and PepsiCo, as well as several tech companies. He also spent eight years as a vice president of research at Gartner and, most recently, served as chief industry officer at project44. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and CSCMP’s Executive Inner Circle.