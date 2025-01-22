Intermodal volume still outperforming

Intermodal’s long peak continues, as volumes are still outpacing January 2024.

The rail intermodal market rocketed forward in the third week of January, recording remarkable year-over-year volume growth of 27% which was helped by easier year-over-year comparisons during a typical period of seasonal softness. That softness hasn’t manifested this year, as intermodal volume growth continues to be driven by high Chinese exports, a robust U.S. consumer and shippers building up inventory in anticipation of tariffs.

Leading the pack, CPKC’s intermodal volumes grew an astonishing 38% year over year in week three, Union Pacific’s intermodal volumes were up 36% y/y, and Canadian National’s intermodal volume increased by 31% y/y. BNSF’s intermodal volume grew 29% y/y in week three, CSX’s intermodal volume grew 28% y/y, and Norfolk Southern’s intermodal volume grew 20% y/y.

(Total Outbound Rail Container Volume measures the number of international and domestic, loaded and empty, rail container movements originating in the United States. Chart: SONAR. To learn more about SONAR, click here.)



