J.B. Hunt announces changes to executive team

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Monday changes to the executive management team as it prepares for an eventual upturn in the freight market.

Nick Hobbs will continue as chief operating officer and will become president of highway services and the final-mile segment. Hobbs will oversee the company’s brokerage and truckload businesses as the head of highway services.

The company reported a seventh consecutive operating loss in its brokerage segment during the third quarter.

Hobbs was previously head of contract services. He has been with the company for 40 years.



