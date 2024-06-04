J.B. Hunt executive: Focus on customers key amid industry uncertainty

As companies continue to navigate economic challenges during the freight recession, a top executive at J.B. Hunt Transport says it’s important to listen and focus on customers’ changing needs to provide long-term value, while also collaborating and balancing investments in technology and people.

“If we think about where the industry has been over the last five to eight years, the level of investment seen in the supply chain has been substantial as billions of dollars have poured in to try and solve some of the industry’s greatest challenges,” said Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) during his industry keynote Tuesday at FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain event in Atlanta.

While investments in technology and companies’ focus on AI to tackle manual processes continue to be a driving force in the supply chain, Hicks said the Lowell, Arkansas-based company prioritizes listening to customers’ changing needs to drive long-term value.

“As we think about the investments that we make, how do we stay disciplined and make sure that we generate returns for those investments?” Hicks said. “It really starts and ends with us by listening to our customers and what they are telling us. We don’t want to try and solve for what we think they might need. … It’s the value of making sure that we hear what it is that our customers are searching for and how do we best provide for that.”



