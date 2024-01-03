Jim Walenczak named Kenworth Truck Co. general manager

Kenworth Truck Co. veteran Jim Walenczak has been named general manager of the Paccar Inc. brand and vice president of the parent company.

Walenczak has worked at Paccar for 13 years. His previous responsibilities included Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. He also served in fleet, region and general sales manager positions at the century-old brand. He also was assistant general manager of operations at Paccar Parts.

Walenczak succeeds Kevin Baney. He will serve as Paccar senior vice president responsible for Kenworth, the Paccar Information Technology Division and Dynacraft, an advanced manufacturing business focused on parts assemblies.

“This is a dynamic and exciting time in the transportation industry. And I am honored to step into this new role at Kenworth at a time when we are building on our core values of quality, innovation and technology to create the transportation solutions our customers need and want,” Walenczak said in a news release.

Walenczak holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from Michigan State University. He has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Washington. He attended the Stanford Executive Program in 2023. Walenczak is based at Kenworth headquarters in Kirkland, Washington.

