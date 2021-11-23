Just announced: Fourth Making Safety Happen cohort starting Jan. 13

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and DriverReach have announced a fourth cohort will be held for their joint Making Safety Happen program.

The program provides an opportunity for safety-conscious fleet professionals to interact and learn from each other in an open forum with dialogue. This exclusive TCA-member benefit provides expert-led instruction by industry safety expert Brian Fielkow with Jetco Delivery, a multi-year Best Fleets to Drive For Top 20 winner. The program features:

Six self-paced online courses;

Instructor-led VIP workshops;

How-to guides, informative videos, a toolkit, and discussion guides to help you down your path to achieving safety excellence; and

An invitation to Trucking in the Round Hot Topic Sessions being held during Truckload 2022: Las Vegas.

This offering has also been approved to qualify for 2.75 points towards North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) certification renewal.

“I recently received my designation for director of safety though NATMI in the spring,” shared Steve’s Livestock Transport’s Safety and Compliance Manager Heather Lischynski. “I had been reading Brian’s book, Leading People Safely the fall prior and when I saw the course option come up through TCA, I knew it would be a good fit for myself and the course has not disappointed. The group size is just right, allowing for optimal participation. The group discussion and sharing are great, and I’ve already made new connections with the other members of the group.”

Vita Plus Corp.’s General Manager Jeff Winkler agrees. “Making Safety Happen was a course that was very much geared to ‘getting things done’ and not just discussing theoretical ideas,” he said. “The presentations were well thought out and the toolbox materials are great additions to use with our team during our safety discussions.”

TCA members can access all benefits of the program for only $850 — a savings of nearly $1,200. Sign up today and join us for these workshops:

Safety Values vs. Safety Priorities: Identifying Your Safety Gaps – Thursday, Jan. 13 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Eliminating Your Safety Dysfunctions – Thursday, Feb. 3 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Engaging Employees in Your Safety Mission – Thursday, March 3 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Creating Accountabilities for Safe Behaviors – Thursday, April 7 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Eliminating Shortcuts and Creating a Process that Your Team Understands – Thursday, May 5 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Identifying the Right Metrics to Assess Safety Performance – Thursday, June 2 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. ET

