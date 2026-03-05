Lawmaker pushes for ICE coordination in CDL crackdowns

WASHINGTON — A controversial hearing on the Trump administration’s crackdown on foreign truck drivers was used to push for more coordination between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local police to detain and deport illegal truckers.

Testifying in support of the Trump administration’s restrictions on non-domiciled truck drivers, Tim Tipton, Commissioner of Oklahoma’s Department of Public Safety, explained to the House Homeland Security Committee’s oversight subcommittee how credentialing state and local officers through ICE in 2025 to enforce immigration laws has resulted in the state’s highway patrol taking over 450 commercial drivers into custody for immigration violations.

Tim Tipton testifying on Wednesday. Credit: House Homeland Security Committee.

“Many of these drivers struggle with even basic English language proficiency and likely received their licenses from unscrupulous CDL mills,” Tipton testified.

Asked by committee chairman Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., how it could be replicated in other states – particularly “red” states – Tipton said it could be done relatively quickly.