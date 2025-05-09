Layoffs hit BNSF tech staff amid restructuring

BNSF Railway has laid off a portion of its technology services staff as part of a departmental restructuring effort.

While BNSF did not disclose specific numbers, the cuts are believed to have affected between 140 and 175 workers.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier is creating a division called “bnsf | tech” as part of what it describes as “a strategic initiative to transform the future of rail operations through innovation.” According to a prepared statement, this new organization “will be infused with new investment and an expanded team of software engineers focused on building a safer, smarter railroad.”

The company noted that “some Technology Services positions are being repurposed or eliminated” as the restructured technology division will have “a reduced reliance on contractors and third-party vendors over time.”