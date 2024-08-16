Long Beach hotter than July as containers soar to monthly record

The Port of Long Beach in Southern California set a monthly record in July as retailers got a substantial head start moving inventory heading into the peak shipping season.

Total volume was 882,376 twenty-foot equivalent units, an increase of 52.6% from the same month a year ago and 12.4% ahead of the previous record set in July 2022. Imports rocketed 60.5% to 435,081 TEUs while exports grew 16.3% to 104,834 TEUs. Empty containers surged 57.8% to 342,462 TEUs.

Shipper concerns over a possible East Coast longshore strike, Mideast vessel reroutings and potential increased tariffs helped make July the third-busiest month in the port’s 113-year history.

“We’re in a strong position heading into the peak shipping season as consumers purchase back-to-school supplies and shippers move goods ahead of potential tariff increases,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero, in a release. “We have plenty of capacity across our terminals and cargo continues to move efficiently and sustainably … for trans-Pacific trade.”



