Los Angeles import volume sinks as shipping traffic jam soars

Despite America’s epic consumer boom, containerized imports to the Port of Los Angeles plunged to 403,569 twenty-foot equivalent units in November, down 14% from October 2021 and down 13.2% from November 2020. For the second month in a row, Los Angeles’ containerized imports have fallen below levels in the same months in 2018.

On one hand, the Port of Los Angeles will boast record full-year throughput in 2021, including loaded imports, loaded exports and empty containers. Business is booming. Executive Director Gene Seroka said during a press conference Wednesday that the port was on track for 5.5 million TEUs of total throughput this year, 13% above the 2018 peak.

On the other hand, import volumes in Los Angeles were front-loaded in the first half when congestion, while significant, was less severe than it is now. The last time monthly imports to Los Angeles were as low as in November was in June 2020, at a time when ocean carriers were canceling sailings to America due to lockdown-depressed demand.

Chart: American Shipper based on data from the Port of Los Angeles

November’s slide was not due to lack of import demand, but due to port congestion coinciding with high demand. The evidence: The amount of cargo stuck waiting offshore of Los Angeles/Long Beach continued to surge as import volumes fell. In fact, the capacity stuck offshore increased even more than imports declined.

Looking at the San Pedro Bay port complex overall, combined imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach totaled 765,963 TEUs in November, down 10% from both October 2021 and November 2020, and flirting with November 2018 levels.

Chart: American Shipper based on data from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

At the beginning of November, according to data from the Marine Exchange of Southern California, there were waiting vessels with boxes aboard (including container ships and noncontainer ships) with aggregate capacity of 637,329 TEUs. At the end of November, ships with aggregate capacity of 745,305 TEUs were waiting for berths in Los Angeles/Long Beach, up 17% from the beginning of the month.

The capacity of ships stuck off Southern California ports rose 107,976 TEUs over the course of last month, whereas the combined import throughput at the two ports fell 86,324 TEUs in November versus October.

These negative indicators coincided with a period when port officials and the Biden administration were publicly touting progress in clearing congestion.

The offshore ship queue has gotten even worse in December, meaning that an increasing volume of U.S. inventories are in transit. Unlike inventories in warehouses and distribution centers, such inventory is temporarily inaccessible, either waylaid in terminal yards or aboard ships.

According to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, 101 container vessels were waiting for berths in Los Angeles and Long Beach on Tuesday. The combined number of container ships waiting offshore and at the berths is at an all-time high.

Chart: American Shipper based on data from the Marine Exchange of Southern California

The aggregate capacity of container ships waiting offshore, as well as noncontainer ships carrying boxes, was 776,478 TEUs on Tuesday, up another 4% from the end of November, according to data from the Marine Exchange.

The average customs value for imports to Los Angeles last year was $43,899 per TEU. Assuming on a back-of-the-envelope basis that ships offshore are effectively full and import value is the same as last year, this equates to $34 billion worth of cargo now waiting offshore. In late October, the same calculation yielded a considerably lower ballpark cargo value estimate of $25 billion.

The official calculation of the number of ships waiting for berths in Los Angeles/Long Beach recently changed due to a new queuing system to promote vessel safety and clean air. Under the new protocol, ships wait farther offshore and the number of vessels within 40 miles of the port has dramatically decreased.

Seroka has previously highlighted the declining close-to-shore number of vessels as evidence of progress with port congestion (here and here).

During Wednesday’s press conference, Seroka addressed what port spokesperson Phillip Sanfield called “reports suggesting this [new queuing] system is being used as a way to hide or disguise the number of vessels waiting to enter San Pedro Bay.”

Seroka responded: “There has never been and there never will be any intent to hide data or vessels headed our way. Our goal is to present a transparent and accurate picture of the container vessel count.”

