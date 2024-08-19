Maersk joins study of nuclear-powered box ships 

Danish shipping line A.P. Moller-Maersk is participating in a joint assessment to research the regulatory feasibility of a nuclear-powered container ship.

Vessel classification society Lloyd’s Register and Core Power, a maritime nuclear energy specialist, announced that they signed a joint development project agreement to investigate requirements for updated safety rules along with improved operational and regulatory understanding that is needed for the application of nuclear power in container shipping.

It’s the latest foray into greener, alternative fuel by Maersk, the world’s second-largest container shipping line. In 2011-12, the company cooperated with the U.S. Navy to test algae biofuel. In 2018, the company announced its intention to be carbon-neutral by 2050 – a deadline later moved up to 2040. In September 2023, Maersk launched the Laura Maersk, a feeder vessel powered by methanol. The Laura Maersk has capacity for 2,100 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company currently has 24 methanol-capable ships on order.

Ocean shipping accounted for the second-highest levels of carbon dioxide emissions in the global commercial transportation sector in 2022, according to data compiled by Statista.



