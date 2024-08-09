Magma Aviation establishes Middle East freighter base, names CEO

Magma Aviation, an air cargo charter provider that relies on airline contractors to operate its five Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets, is adding two narrowbody freighter aircraft to the fleet to serve customers in the Middle East and Africa.

On Tuesday, the cargo management company, headquartered in Gatwick, England, announced the appointment of Peter Kerins as CEO. He replaced Conor Brannigan, who stepped down July 31 to join New York-based cargo airline Atlas Air as vice president of strategy.

Magma Aviation said in late July it had acquired two converted freighters – an Airbus A321 and a Boeing 737-800 – and based them in Dubai.

Magma Aviation is part of the sprawling aviation conglomerate Avia Solutions Group based in Dublin and with roots in Lithuania. It is part of Chapman Freeborn, a large air charter broker Avia acquired in 2019.



