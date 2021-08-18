  • ITVI.USA
Making the gig economy a viable option — At Your Doorstep

Where the future lies for alternative workers

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, August 18, 2021
1 minute read

Gig work is defined as anything that falls outside the traditional space of a standard shift workplace, but how has it changed in the past year due to the pandemic?

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix looks at the way workers have shifted expectations and how employees are accommodating those expectations. She talks to Steve King, partner at Emergent Research, about how trends in employment ebb and flow. 

They break down what makes gig work so attractive to the younger generation of workers and what that attraction means for an aging traditional workforce. King also explains how to differentiate between passion and necessity when starting out as a gig worker. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

