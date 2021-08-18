Making the gig economy a viable option — At Your Doorstep

Gig work is defined as anything that falls outside the traditional space of a standard shift workplace, but how has it changed in the past year due to the pandemic?

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix looks at the way workers have shifted expectations and how employees are accommodating those expectations. She talks to Steve King, partner at Emergent Research, about how trends in employment ebb and flow.

They break down what makes gig work so attractive to the younger generation of workers and what that attraction means for an aging traditional workforce. King also explains how to differentiate between passion and necessity when starting out as a gig worker.



