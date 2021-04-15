Maven Machines’ integration with McLeod increases truck fleet productivity

Maven Machines, a fleet management and telematics company, has announced it has become a Certified Integration Partner with McLeod Software, a transportation management and trucking software. The integration will allow McLeod customers to leverage Maven’s driver workflow solutions.

This integration will be powered by Maven Workflow, a software platform launched in January that creates a step-by-step workflow guide at pickup and delivery points, giving drivers transparency on necessary information and forms tailored to the needs of their location.

Maven Workflow complements the company’s full suite of products, including Maven Dispatch, Maven Fleet, Maven Inbound and Maven ELD.

“Our partnership with McLeod gives more fleets the opportunity to connect their TMS with Maven’s flexible workflow and fleet management solution for increased solution interoperability,” said Avi Geller, chief executive officer of Maven Machines. “By integrating our software solutions, we’ve managed to make workflow easier for all involved: planners, dispatchers, managers, fleets, and the drivers themselves. Now, fleets can more easily plan and dispatch trips, onboard new drivers, enable more efficient employees, and meet customer demand, leading to increases in both efficiency and profitability.”

The company’s technology suite is backed by RESTful application programming interfaces (APIs). This type of API allows simple communication with web services, so truckload carriers can integrate their transportation management systems (TMSs) with ease.

Maven’s open API suite will work in unison with LoadMaster’s Symphony Mobile Communications, creating a full-circle integration between the two programs.

These connections will improve driver productivity and overall satisfaction, as it communicates information that drivers spend time calling back into their office for. Managers and dispatchers can view real-time data, increasing productivity in the carrier’s back office as well.

“We are pleased to add Maven to the Symphony Mobile Communications suite,” said Robert Brothers, vice president of product development at McLeod Software. “Our carrier customers want tightly integrated driver mobile workflow capabilities. LoadMaster’s operations platform is the perfect solution for those carriers that want complete, accurate and timely information for both the drivers, through workflows like Maven, and front-line operation personnel. McLeod strives to provide the intelligent connections to industry solutions that our customers desire.”

