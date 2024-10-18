Mexican legislation seeks to reverse privatization of rail industry

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Congress has passed legislation that would reverse railroad privatization laws enacted in the 1990s and give the government more control over rail operations, particularly passenger rail.

Mexico News Daily reports the Senate passed the bill 123-0 on Wednesday. Because the legislation is a constitutional reform, it still must be ratified by at least 17 of Mexico’s 32 states to become law.

La Jornada reports the bill would give the government the right to use railway lines to provide passenger service, with the president allowed to award concessions to public companies or individuals toward that goal. Companies holding concessions for freight operations would receive preference as passenger operators, according to Infobae. It also makes railways a matter of priority for national development.



