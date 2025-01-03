Midwest braces for snow, ice and coldest air of season so far

Travel impacts and power outages expected from Missouri to New England

A major winter storm is forecast to impact the central Midwest up to the Northeast over the weekend, bringing bitterly cold temperatures, freezing rain, sleet and snow to states from Missouri to Maine.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect temperatures from Kentucky northward to dip into the teens with wind chills approaching zero to negatives. Precipitation will develop behind the cold front that will make travel dangerous north of the Interstate 70 corridor.



