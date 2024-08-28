Minnesota DOT seeks comments on freight plan

Trucking and intermodal access highlight the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s proposed all-modes State Freight Plan for future infrastructure investments.

The DOT is asking for public comments on the plan website through Sept. 18. Federal regulations require every state to formulate the review and outlook. The plan covers trucking, railroads, water transport, pipelines and air cargo.

In addition to business, markets and infrastructure trends, the plan details changes in population demographics, safety, climate concerns and sustainability weighing on Minnesota’s transportation planning.

The value of freight movement is projected to increase 2.1% annually by 2050 from $517 billion to $978 billion. Truck, multiple modes (including intermodal) and mail will account for 87% of the total freight value in Minnesota by 2050, growing at 2.1% to 2.3% per year.



