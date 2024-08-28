Minnesota DOT seeks comments on freight plan

Trucking and intermodal access highlight the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s proposed all-modes State Freight Plan for future infrastructure investments.
The DOT is asking for public comments on the plan website through Sept. 18. Federal regulations require every state to formulate the review and outlook. The plan covers trucking, railroads, water transport, pipelines and air cargo.
In addition to business, markets and infrastructure trends, the plan details changes in population demographics, safety, climate concerns and sustainability weighing on Minnesota’s transportation planning.
The value of freight movement is projected to increase 2.1% annually by 2050 from $517 billion to $978 billion. Truck, multiple modes (including intermodal) and mail will account for 87% of the total freight value in Minnesota by 2050, growing at 2.1% to 2.3% per year.
The plan found that while trucking is the top mode for freight transport and tonnage is expected to climb sharply through 2050, highway bottlenecks and parking difficulties routinely delay truck traffic. Trucking issues are likely to be exacerbated as the industry wrangles with a shortage of drivers, truck platooning and the integration of autonomous vehicles.
The state wants to develop new rail intermodal terminals to expand access and markets for shippers. Currently there are five intermodal facilities in or near Minnesota: BNSF and UP in St. Paul, CPKC in Minneapolis, and CN in Duluth, Minnesota, and New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Rail moves 19% of the state’s total annual freight tonnage and 20% by value but over the past 10 years has seen its share steadily decline as traditional rail shipments were replaced by containerized freight. BNSF has the most track in-state and CN the least, but the latter includes portions of the key intermodal route from the Port of Prince Rupert in western Canada to the carrier’s major intermodal hub in Chicago.
Pipelines have surpassed rail as the second-ranked freight transport mode. The shift followed increasing public safety concerns after a series of disastrous railroad incidents involving hazardous materials, and construction of regional pipeline networks. The Bakken fracking fields of neighboring North Dakota are a top producer of crude destined for refineries in Minnesota.