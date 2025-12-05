Mississippi sending illegal truckers to ICE

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., told colleagues that law enforcement is making it difficult for illegal truck drivers to operate in her state.

“While some states look the other way, my home state of Mississippi has tried to rein in this abuse in the trucking industry,” Hyde-Smith said in Senate floor speech on Thursday. “Mississippi has taken decisive action and, in just the last three months alone, has identified 85 illegal drivers and referred them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The state of Mississippi does not issue nondomiciled licenses and strictly enforces English language proficiency testing to keep our roads safe. My state is doing its part, but states cannot do this alone. The Federal Government must close these loopholes and enforce the law.”

Hyde-Smith, who chairs the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (T-HUD) Appropriations Subcommittee, used the speech to urge taking up the FY2026 T-HUD Appropriations bill, in which Hyde-Smith included language codifying English proficiency requirements for truck drivers.