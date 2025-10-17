Overlapping bills paving way for trucking’s language mandate

WASHINGTON — A trio of overlapping bills introduced in the U.S. Senate exposes lawmakers’ strategy to boost the chances that English-only commercial driver’s license testing for truck drivers ultimately becomes the law.

The latest bill is the Secure Commercial Driver Licensing Act, introduced on Thursday by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

In addition to requiring all testing related to the issuance or renewal of a CDL be conducted only in English, it gives the Transportation Secretary the power to suspend or revoke a state’s authority to issue non-domiciled CDLs if they aren’t compliant with federal standards. It would also require holding a standard driver’s license for one year before obtaining a CDL.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., introduced companion legislation in the House.