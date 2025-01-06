Missouri carrier, affiliate blame dispute with engine maker for bankruptcy 

Strafford, Missouri-based truckload carrier RBX Inc. and its equipment leasing affiliate, Humper Equipment, have filed suit against Paccar Financial Inc. of Bellevue, Washington. They are asking a Missouri bankruptcy judge to force Paccar to turn over 28 Kenworth and Peterbilt tractors it repossessed in late November amid an ongoing engine performance dispute with the global commercial truck financing company and its subsidiary, Paccar Engine Co.

Humper Equipment filed its bare-bones emergency Chapter 11 petition on Dec. 12, 2024, and its affiliate, RBX Inc. filed its petition, seeking to reorganize, a day later in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Missouri, claiming the filings were necessary to prevent further repossessions and reclaim those vehicles that were repossessed,” James A. Keltner, CEO of RBX, stated in court filings. Both companies seek to reorganize and continue operating as usual.

According to the seven-page complaint filed Friday, prior to the commencement of these bankruptcy proceedings, Humper and RBX “began experiencing engine performance issues in a large number of the trucking units, which, upon information and belief, were caused by computer malfunctions stemming from faulty design by Paccar Engine.”

In early November 2024, the entities participated in ongoing attempts to resolve the issues related to the engine malfunctions with Paccar Engine and Paccar Financial. Despite those efforts, Paccar seized the tractors from RBX’s facility in Strafford.



