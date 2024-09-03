Missouri man guilty of fraudulently obtaining PPP funds to start trucking company

A federal jury has convicted a Missouri man after he fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program money that he used to start a trucking business.

The jury found Christopher Carroll, 54, guilty on Friday of three counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to a financial institution, one count of conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act, 13 violations of the Clean Air Act and two counts of threatening a witness.

The Farmington man partially owned Whiskey Dix Big Truck Repair, based in Bourbon, Missouri, which was also found guilty of 16 Clean Air Act violations, prosecutors said.

Carroll was responsible for fraudulently collecting nearly $3 million in pandemic relief loans, U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in announcing the verdict.



