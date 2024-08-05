More layoffs ahead for freight-related companies across US

Layoffs continue across the freight and logistics industry, with companies in California, Georgia, Illinois, New York and Texas announcing job reductions and facility closures in recent weeks.
It is the third round of layoffs in the industry since the beginning of July.
Geodis
Geodis, a global freight transport and logistics operator, recently announced facilities closing in Texas, Georgia and New York; along with job reductions at an Illinois operation, the company will be laying off 384 workers.
The company is laying off 204 workers from a distribution center in Romeoville, Illinois, according to state filings. The layoffs are part of corporate restructuring and are expected to be finalized by Sept. 1.
Geodis is also closing a warehouse distribution center in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is laying off 76 workers. The layoffs and closure will be finalized by Sept. 16.
The company is also closing a distribution center and eliminating 68 workers in McDonough, Georgia, as well as 36 workers from a facility in Endicott, New York. The layoffs in McDonough will be finalized by Sept. 19. The Endicott cuts will be finalized Oct. 20.
The closure and job reductions in Texas, Georgia and New York are the result of losing a contract with client Casestack, according to state filings.
Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA plans to shut down a production and distribution facility in San Antonio and lay off 138 workers by Oct. 5.
The company also announced plans to close facilities in Auburn and Olean, New York, laying off 131 employees. The Auburn facility, which employs 49 people, will close Sept. 6; the Olean plant, which has 82 workers, will close Nov. 2.
Bimbo produces baked goods for brands like Boboli, Mrs. Baird, Sara Lee, Oroweat, Thomas and Entenmann’s.
The company did not provide a reason for the closure of its facilities in New York or Texas, according to state filings.
Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Neovia Logistics Services LLC will lay off 96 employees and permanently close a distribution center in Romeoville, Illinois.
The facility closure and layoffs, which will be finalized by Sept. 16, are tied to the loss of a client contract, according to state filings.
Neovia, headquartered in Irving, Texas, operates more than 100 facilities in 20 countries, serving the automotive, industrial, aerospace and consumer products sectors, according to its website.
Dave’s California Logistics
Dave’s California Logistics plans to cease operations at a distribution center in Orland, California, and lay off 80 employees. The layoffs and facility closure are expected to be finalized by Sept. 26.
Red Bluff, California-based Dave’s California Logistics is an Amazon delivery service partner that has been in operation since 2022.
The company did not provide a reason for the facility closure and layoffs and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Quality Custom Distribution
Quality Custom Distribution plans to close a facility in Schertz, Texas, and terminate 57 employees by Nov. 4.
The layoffs include 26 truck drivers and 18 warehouse workers. The Schertz facility opened in July 2023.
The company did not provide a reason for the closure and layoffs in state filings and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Frisco, Texas-based Quality Custom Distribution is a supplier to the food service and retail industries.
Quality Custom Distribution is a division of Irvine, California-based Golden State Foods.
Separately, Averitt Express, Bath & Body Works Logistics Services, ShipBob, Henry Avocado Corp., Menzies Aviation, DHL Supply Chain, RXO Last Mile, Cygnus Home Service, and Pitney Bowes have announced a total of 1,029 layoffs over the past several weeks.