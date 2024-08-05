More layoffs ahead for freight-related companies across US

Layoffs continue across the freight and logistics industry, with companies in California, Georgia, Illinois, New York and Texas announcing job reductions and facility closures in recent weeks.

It is the third round of layoffs in the industry since the beginning of July.

Geodis

Geodis, a global freight transport and logistics operator, recently announced facilities closing in Texas, Georgia and New York; along with job reductions at an Illinois operation, the company will be laying off 384 workers.

The company is laying off 204 workers from a distribution center in Romeoville, Illinois, according to state filings. The layoffs are part of corporate restructuring and are expected to be finalized by Sept. 1.



