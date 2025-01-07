More than 4,500 freight-related layoffs slated for firms nationwide

Layoffs continue to surge across freight-related companies in the U.S., with 4,511 recently announced by companies in Alabama, California, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
Firms in the U.S. have announced supply chain-related layoffs totaling 9,746 workers over the last five months, according to companies filing Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices.
Big Lots
Discount retail giant Big Lots (OTCMKTS: BIGGQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sept. 9 and announced it would be closing its five distribution centers across the country.
On Friday, the company announced that it had closed a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC that will enable 200 to 400 stores and up to two distribution centers to remain open under new ownership.
It’s unclear which distribution facilities will remain open. The distribution center closures could result in 2,230 job cuts, including:
- Columbus, Ohio: 555 employees.
- Tremont, Pennsylvania: 505 employees.
- Montgomery, Alabama: 491 employees.
- Apple Valley, California: 349 employees.
- Durant, Oklahoma: 330 employees.
DMSI
DMSI is laying off approximately 1,683 employees across six warehouse logistics facilities in California, according to several WARN Act notices.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based DMSI is a staffing, recruiting and 3PL services provider for retailers and manufacturers.
DMSI staffs warehouses and distribution centers for retailer Ross Dress for Less.
In its WARN filing, DMSI said Ross is transitioning to another 3PL provider.
“All current DMSI employees will cease working for DMSI and be transferred on to the payroll of the new temporary provider … to Addeco,” DMSI said. “DMSI anticipates that they will be assigned to their current position.”
The DMSI layoffs include 613 workers at three warehouses in Moreno Valley; 537 workers at two warehouses in Shafter; and 493 workers from a facility in Perris.
The layoffs will be finalized by Jan. 26.
Logistics Insight Corp.
Logistics Insight Corp., a Universal Logistics Holdings (Nasdaq: ULH) subsidiary, is permanently closing a distribution warehouse in Detroit and laying off 352 workers.
The company did not provide a reason in state filings for the facility’s closure. The layoffs will be finalized by Feb. 18.
Warren, Michigan-based Logistics Insight Corp. is a supply chain logistics solutions provider.
FedEx
Delivery giant FedEx (Nasdaq: FDX) is laying off 70 people in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania.
The layoffs are the result of a customer choosing not to renew its contract, the company said in state filings.
FedEx also announced it will lay off 18 employees and close a facility in Cumberland, Maryland. The company opened the transport distribution center in Cumberland in 2021, according to the Cumberland Times News.
The layoffs and facility closure in Pennsylvania and Maryland will be finalized by March 3.
In December, FedEx said it will be laying off 341 employees at facilities in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, by Feb. 3. The layoffs are part of FedEx’s Network 2.0 initiative to merge the company’s Express and Ground operations, FedEx told Supply Chain Dive.
Ryder
Supply chain solutions provider Ryder (NYSE: R) is laying off 87 employees from a facility in Curtis Bay, Maryland.
The layoffs were finalized on Friday.
Ryder officials said the layoffs are the result of a customer not renewing a contract.
“Northrop Grumman has decided to insource operations at its Curtis Bay facility. Ryder will continue to perform other services for Northrop Grumman,” a Ryder spokesperson told FreightWaves in an email.
Deliverimates
Deliverimates, an Amazon delivery service partner, is permanently closing its location at 807 N. McCarthy Blvd. in Milpitas, California.
The closure will include 71 job cuts, which will be finalized by Feb. 26.
The company did not provide a reason for the closure.