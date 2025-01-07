More than 4,500 freight-related layoffs slated for firms nationwide

Layoffs continue to surge across freight-related companies in the U.S., with 4,511 recently announced by companies in Alabama, California, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Firms in the U.S. have announced supply chain-related layoffs totaling 9,746 workers over the last five months, according to companies filing Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices.

Big Lots

Discount retail giant Big Lots (OTCMKTS: BIGGQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sept. 9 and announced it would be closing its five distribution centers across the country.

On Friday, the company announced that it had closed a deal with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC that will enable 200 to 400 stores and up to two distribution centers to remain open under new ownership.



