MSC adds Florida port call

Swiss container line MSC announced that, to maintain schedule reliability, it will adjust the rotation of its United States to South America east coast service.

Port Everglades, Florida, will be reintroduced and the port of Navegantes, Brazil, will be replaced by the southern Brazil port of Itajai.

The new rotation will be New York – Norfolk, Virginia – Baltimore – Charleston, South Carolina – Savannah, Georgia – Port Everglades – Freeport, Bahamas – Cristobal, Panama – Santos, Brazil – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Montevideo, Uruguay – Rio Grande, Brazil – Itajai – Paranagua, Brazil – Santos – Rio de Janeiro – Salvador, Brazil – Colon/Cristobal, Panama – Freeport – New York.

The carrier currently calls Port Everglades as part of eight other services.