MSC adds Florida port call

Liner cites schedule reliability for addition

Stuart Chirls
Swiss container line MSC announced that, to maintain schedule reliability, it will adjust the rotation of its United States to South America east coast service.

Port Everglades, Florida, will be reintroduced and the port of Navegantes, Brazil, will be replaced by the southern Brazil port of Itajai.

The new rotation will be New York – Norfolk, Virginia – Baltimore – Charleston, South Carolina – Savannah, Georgia – Port Everglades – Freeport, Bahamas – Cristobal, Panama – Santos, Brazil – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Montevideo, Uruguay – Rio Grande, Brazil – Itajai – Paranagua, Brazil – Santos – Rio de Janeiro – Salvador, Brazil – Colon/Cristobal, Panama – Freeport – New York.

The carrier currently calls Port Everglades as part of eight other services.


Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.