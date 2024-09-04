MyCarrier acquires digital supply chain payments platform Curant

Phoenix-based MyCarrier announced Wednesday it has acquired Curant, a digital payments platform for 3PLs and freight forwarders.

With the acquisition, MyCarrier can provide a single platform for shippers to quote, dispatch, track, analyze, audit invoices, resolve variances and pay their carriers, according to a news release.

Los Angeles-based Curant was founded in 2020 by Joe Magee. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Magee will join MyCarrier as part of the transaction.

“With Curant’s founder Joe Magee heading our ongoing initiative, we’re excited to soon offer our customers the last pillar of the shipping journey — seamless payments,” Chris Scheid, co-founder and chief strategy officer of MyCarrier, said in a statement. “This acquisition accelerates our mission to digitize the industry for both the shipper and carrier. By replacing manual processes with automation, we will increase accuracy and provide a single pane of glass to both parties on payment status.”



