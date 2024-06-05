National defense expert names 3 global supply chain hot spots to watch

Three areas of the world are of particular interest from an economic and supply chain perspective as international conflicts remain active, an official with a military college said.

Speaking to FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller at the company’s Future of Supply Chain conference in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jonathan Hoffman, The Citadel’s communications and marketing vice president, said he is watching activity in Russia and Ukraine, Israel, and China. Hoffman, an expert in national defense and homeland security programs, discussed the state of national security.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014 but escalated in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine in the largest attack on a European country since World War II. Europe has the third-largest economy in the world.

“If Ukraine was to fall, there’s a chance that Russia could continue [on] to disrupt Europe,” Hoffman said.



