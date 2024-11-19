Nikola leader talks future of hydrogen-powered trucks in US

Nikola Corp. (NYSE: NKLA) leader Ryan Clayton said the rising demand for hydrogen could require as many as 50 fueling stations in the next three years to meet the need.

Speaking with FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival, Clayton discussed the future of hydrogen in trucking. Nikola, which is working to build solutions for a zero-emission world, offers both hydrogen and electric Class 8 trucks. The company also developed HYLA to distribute hydrogen.

“That’s going to take a tremendous push, not just from Nikola or HYLA,” the Nikola global head of sales said. “It’s going to take an ecosystem coming together, which we’re seeing.”

Nikola sees its trucks being used in government fleets, ports and drayage.



