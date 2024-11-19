Nikola leader talks future of hydrogen-powered trucks in US

Nikola Corp. (NYSE: NKLA) leader Ryan Clayton said the rising demand for hydrogen could require as many as 50 fueling stations in the next three years to meet the need.
Speaking with FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival, Clayton discussed the future of hydrogen in trucking. Nikola, which is working to build solutions for a zero-emission world, offers both hydrogen and electric Class 8 trucks. The company also developed HYLA to distribute hydrogen.
“That’s going to take a tremendous push, not just from Nikola or HYLA,” the Nikola global head of sales said. “It’s going to take an ecosystem coming together, which we’re seeing.”
Nikola sees its trucks being used in government fleets, ports and drayage.
“I live in Georgia,” Clayton said. “When you’re looking at the Port of Savannah and you see all those trucks lined up and sitting, or to go to LA, you have to ask yourself, from the congestion standpoint … what can we do to make this better? And that’s where we see this really, and that’s where it has been really taking off.”
Fuller brought up the maintenance aspect of the growing field, pointing to the shortage of diesel mechanics. Clayton said Nikola offers software integration that makes the technology easy to use for drivers.
The company developed a program called “Train the Trainer” to teach and develop technicians capable of supporting zero-emission trucks. Nikola offers “360 connectivity” that allows drivers and fleet managers to access live truck monitoring to assess the vehicle’s performance.
“It’s a white-glove service,” Clayton said. “We also have a dedicated support team — a Geek Squad, so to speak.”
Manufacturing
Nikola trucks are manufactured in Coolidge, Arizona. The company’s fuel cell production is growing each quarter, Clayton said.
The plant was built to produce 30,000 trucks each year. Clayton said the company will gradually scale up the operation to reach that manufacturing goal.
He said the company was considering “all alternatives” for sourcing products ahead of possible tariffs under the incoming Trump administration.
The company has a team committed to finding North American source products. Sixty percent of the products used in the company’s trucks are built, manufactured and produced in North America, but the company wants to reach 80%, Clayton said.
He hinted at changes coming next year for the company, including “a lot of big names.”
“This isn’t the end,” he said. “This is just the beginning for us.”