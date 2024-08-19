No war for now brings another drop in benchmark diesel price

A week ago, even as the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price posted its fifth consecutive decline, it appeared that the downward march was about to come to an end.

War drums were beating between Israel and Iran on Aug. 12. Unlike earlier combatants in the Middle East such as the Houthis and the Palestinians, as well as the Israelis, the Iranians are significant crude producers, with output of about 3.2 million barrels a day.

Fast forward a week and the reality is the sharp increase of Aug. 12 – up 6.68 cents a gallon on the day to bring the settlement to more than $2.40 – did not have legs as the shooting war did not start.



