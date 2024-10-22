Norfolk Southern, electrical workers announce tentative contract deal

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern has reached a tentative five-year agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the railroad announced Tuesday. The agreement, subject to ratification, means the railroad has tentative deals with approximately 67% of its union workforce.

“Norfolk Southern is committed to working with all of our labor unions to ensure that our craft railroaders receive the best possible pay and benefits for the contributions they make every day to power the American economy,” Norfolk Southern CEO Mark R. George said in a press release. “We’re delighted to reach this new tentative agreement with IBEW so that we can reward these employees, without delay, for the critical work they do to keep the steel wheels rolling.”

The agreement includes an average wage increase of 3.5% per year over the next five years, offers more vacation earlier in the employee’s career and makes what the railroad calls “meaningful enhancements” to health care benefits.



