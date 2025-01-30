Norfolk Southern poised for opportunistic growth in 2025

On Wednesday, Eastern Class I railroad Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) reported a solid operating beat for the fourth quarter of 2024, surpassing Wall Street expectations for earnings even on revenue that was slightly down.

The company has gotten leaner under EVP and COO John Orr’s operational leadership, reducing overtime by 20% in the second half of 2024, accelerating its trains and cutting down on terminal dwell.

A renewed focus on asset utilization saw NS put 500 locomotives into storage over the course of 2024, allowing it to juice a performance metric that Orr started reporting in the first quarter of the year: GTMs per available horsepower, or average gross ton-miles moved per day divided by available (locomotive) horsepower. The number measures the efficiency with which the railroad uses its power units to generate revenue; the more gross ton-miles moved for every locomotive, the better the railroad is at assigning work to its assets. GTMs per horsepower got as low as 94 in the second and third quarters of 2023; by Q4 2024, it was up to 129.

When Paul Duncan ran operations at Norfolk Southern, the railroad reported car-miles and GTMs per transportation and engineering man hour. Car-miles are simply the terminal-to-terminal linehaul distances traveled by the railcars, which indicates something about network fluidity and length of haul, but not necessarily profitability. (Are these cars necessarily loaded? Not according to Norfolk Southern’s definition.) GTMs per man hour measures labor efficiency, but after a year of cuts and reduced overtime, there likely isn’t much more juice to squeeze there. Orr’s preferred metric, GTMs per horsepower, directly gets at how much revenue is being generated by the railroad’s most expensive assets, and it will be exciting to see how it continues to improve as train lengths increase.



