Norfolk Southern releases third-quarter financial results

This story originally appeared from Trains.com.

ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) posted third-quarter earnings from rail operations of $1.6 billion, along with an operating ratio of 47.7% and diluted earnings per share of $4.85, the railroad announced Tuesday.

Adjusted results to exclude the impact of line sales, costs of the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment, restructuring and other charges show operating income of $1.1 billion. That was an increase of $198 million, or 22%, from the third quarter of 2023. The adjusted operating ratio was 63.4%, while diluted earnings per share were $3.25.

Sales of two lines during the quarter resulted in cash proceeds of nearly $400 million and gains of $380 million, the railroad said, while insurance recoveries related to the East Palestine incident exceeded incremental costs for the second consecutive quarter.



