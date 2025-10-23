Norfolk Southern revenue falters in Q3

Norfolk Southern touted efficiency gains, strong service levels, and safety improvements as third-quarter revenue fell short of expectations and competitive pressure ratcheted up by BNSF and CSX.

“Norfolk Southern delivered another quarter of strong results on safety, service, and productivity through a dynamic freight market,” Chief Executive Mark George said in a release Thursday, after the close of markets. “The entire Thoroughbred team pulled together to serve our customers, achieve an all-time record in fuel efficiency, delivered on key productivity initiatives, and executed a noteworthy land sale that will ultimately deliver rail volumes for years to come. I’m proud of the way our team is performing with discipline and focus — driving results and strengthening our foundation for long term success.”

Adjusted for the impact of expenses related to the February 2023 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as well as merger-related costs and restructuring, the railroad’s operating income increased 2%, to $1.13 billion, as revenue grew 2%, to $3.1 billion. Earnings per share, also adjusted, increased 2%, to $3.30.

The adjusted operating ratio was 63.3%, down from 63.4% a year ago.