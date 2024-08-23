NS, BNSF reach early contracts with unions

Norfolk Southern and BNSF late Friday said they had, in partnership, reached tentative, five-year collective bargaining agreements with a number of their unions.

The railroad pacts come four months before the opening of the next bargaining round and cover approximately 30% of the unionized NS (NASDAQ: NSC) workforce and 15% of BNSF (workers.

The early deals are yet another sign of labors’ growing bargaining strength as railroads and other employers struggle to fill out their workforces following the Covid pandemic.

Unions reaching agreement with NS are the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Division/TCU (BRC); the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Mechanical Department (SMART-MD); Transportation Communications Union/IAM (TCU), as well as multiple General Committees for the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division (SMART-TD).



