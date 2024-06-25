NTSB makes 20 recommendations stemming from East Palestine derailment

This story originally appeared on Trains.com by correspondent Bill Stephens.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Norfolk Southern and its contractors should not have decided to vent and burn derailed tank cars carrying vinyl chloride three days after the Feb. 3, 2023, derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

The five tank cars were among 38 cars that derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border after the catastrophic failure of a wheel bearing on a covered hopper car. The bearing was on fire but did not trigger critical alarms at two hot-bearing detectors the train passed before reaching East Palestine, where the wayside detector alert came moments before the fiery derailment.

During a public hearing this morning, the board’s professional staff made 20 recommendations designed to prevent similar wrecks and to improve the emergency response to derailments involving hazardous materials.



