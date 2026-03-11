ONE vessel in U.S. service attacked in Persian Gulf

Ocean Network Express (ONE) confirmed that one of its container ships was attacked inside the Persian Gulf.

The 6,700-TEU (twenty foot equivalent) ONE Majesty was hit while at anchor in the port of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. It was one of three cargo ships hit Wednesday morning.

The Japan-owned and flagged ONE Majesty operates on the WIN service between West India and the U.S. East Coast. It is owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), which operates in the ONE fleet.

The incident would be the first on a cargo ship in the Persian Gulf since the start of the Iran war, and raises concerns over attacks on shipping ranging beyond the Strait of Hormuz.