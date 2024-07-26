Operational improvements propel Norfolk Southern’s second-quarter results

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

ATLANTA – Operational improvements helped Norfolk Southern win back service-sensitive intermodal and automotive traffic while driving down costs and boosting the railroad’s profitability in the second quarter.

“While our work continues, our second quarter results represent an encouraging inflection point in our operating performance,” CEO Alan Shaw said on the railroad’s earnings call on Thursday afternoon.

The railroad’s quarterly results show a return to normalcy compared to last year’s second quarter, which was heavily impacted by the financial toll of the hazardous materials derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.



