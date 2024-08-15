Participants line up to bend STB’s ear at rail growth hearing

This story originally aired on Trains.com.

WASHINGTON — The Surface Transportation Board will hear from more than three dozen participants during its two-day hearing next month regarding recent trends and strategies for growth in freight railroad traffic.

The hearing, set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and 17 in the board’s hearing room, will be livestreamed on the STB’s YouTube channel.

The board called the hearing last month. It requested that executives from the six Class I railroads attend the hearing, and invited testimony from industry analysts, other railroads, shippers, suppliers and rail labor.



