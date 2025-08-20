The Pasha Group acquires Pacific Northwest transloading assets

The Pasha Group announced it has expanded operations into the Pacific Northwest by acquiring the assets of MacMillan-Piper and Tacoma Transload.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Pasha was able to acquire the assets from a court-appointed receiver overseeing the finances of troubled grocery supply chain 3PL, and MacMillan-Piper parent, GSC Enterprises. Both GSC and MacMillan-Piper announced mass layoffs last month, with the latter permanently ceasing operations.
The deal expands Pasha’s network of rail transload facilities and warehouses. It also gives the company expertise in handling agriculture, paper, lumber and steel products.
“This is more than a service expansion—it’s a strategic leap forward,” said Pasha President and CEO George Pasha, IV in a news release. “Bringing the former MacMillan-Piper and Tacoma Transload capabilities into The Pasha Group Family of Companies significantly enhances our ability to deliver high-performance, integrated logistics solutions with the personalized service our customers value.”
Pasha’s new footprint is expected to serve as a major logistics hub for importers, exporters and intermodal partners at the ports of Seattle and Tacoma.
“We welcome Pasha Logistics as a new partner to the gateway with expanded service offerings,” said Toshiko Hasegawa, Northwest Seaport Alliance co-chair and Port of Seattle president. “We appreciate that the assets, knowledge, and jobs of MacMillan-Piper, who had been a local industry stalwart since 1969, will continue on through Pasha and we so look forward to working with them and to the growth and evolution of this key partnership.”
San Rafael, California-based Pasha is a global logistics and transportation company providing port processing services for automobiles and container and breakbulk cargo. It also provides roll-on, roll-off and ocean container transportation between the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii.