The Pasha Group acquires Pacific Northwest transloading assets

The Pasha Group announced it has expanded operations into the Pacific Northwest by acquiring the assets of MacMillan-Piper and Tacoma Transload.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pasha was able to acquire the assets from a court-appointed receiver overseeing the finances of troubled grocery supply chain 3PL, and MacMillan-Piper parent, GSC Enterprises. Both GSC and MacMillan-Piper announced mass layoffs last month, with the latter permanently ceasing operations.

The deal expands Pasha’s network of rail transload facilities and warehouses. It also gives the company expertise in handling agriculture, paper, lumber and steel products.