PayCargo collects $16M from CargoSprint in FreightTech trademark case

PayCargo, a multimodal freight payment platform, said Tuesday it has collected $16.4 million after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April upheld a lower federal court decision sanctioning rival CargoSprint for breach of contract and unauthorized use of PayCargo’s federal trademarks.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in late 2022 ordered CargoSprint to stop using the PayAirCargo name in transactions, social media and other contexts and to pay nearly $12 million in damages, as well as attorney fees and other costs.

The dispute centered on CargoSprint founder Joshua Wolf initially naming the company PayAirCargo in 2012 despite knowing of PayCargo’s existence. The court determined the similar names created confusion among customers. Judge Lauren Louis in 2022 said Wolf engaged in “willful, pervasive and relentless” misappropriation of PayCargo’s brand for several years.

PayCargo said it waited until CargoSprint paid the judgment before announcing the outcome of the case.



