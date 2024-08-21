Perdue Transportation drivers blindsided by layoffs

Tim Morris of Island, Kentucky, says he and approximately 30 regional drivers for Perdue Transportation Inc., headquartered in Salisbury, Maryland, were blindsided Monday when they were called in to a meeting and company officials told them without warning to clean out their trucks and hand in their fuel cards and badges.

Morris said he and other PTI private fleet over-the-road drivers who were let go hauled refrigerated loads of mainly chicken and turkey products for Perdue Farms’ facilities out of Cromwell, Kentucky; Washington, Indiana; and Monterey, Tennessee.

“We were told that the company was restructuring and doing away with its Midwest OTR division and the company was going to use outside carriers instead,” Morris told FreightWaves. “We were told the remaining drivers were going to be moved to the company’s short-haul division.”

As of publication Wednesday, Perdue Transportation had not responded to FreightWaves’ telephone and email requests for comment about the layoffs.