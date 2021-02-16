  • ITVI.USA
    13,725.170
    36.950
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.860
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,677.970
    37.590
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,725.170
    36.950
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.860
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,677.970
    37.590
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsTrucking

Port Laredo No. 1 in exports for 2020

Mexico was Port Laredo’s top international trading partner, accounting for $201 billion

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyMonday, February 15, 2021
1 66 1 minute read
Port Laredo finished fourth overall during 2020 among the nation’s 450 international gateways for trade. (Photo: CBP)

In 2020, Laredo, Texas, once again led the U.S. in exports, according to the latest Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

Port Laredo finished on top of the rankings for exports for the second straight year, totaling $80 billion in outbound shipments during 2020. 

Laredo’s top 10 exports were motor vehicle parts ($8.9 billion), engines ($3.4 billion), gasoline ($3.1 billion), engine parts ($1.2 billion), plastics ($1.1 billion), cell phones ($1.1 billion), taps and valves for pipes ($1 billion), chemical reaction initiators ($978 million) and computer chips ($944 million).

Port Laredo accounted for 5.6% of all exports from the U.S. during 2020, followed by John F. Kennedy International Airport (5.5%), Port of Houston (5.2%), Detroit’s Ambassador Bridge (4.7%) and the Port of New Orleans (4.6%).

The port, operated by the city of Laredo, includes the World Trade Bridge, the Colombia Solidarity Bridge and Laredo International Airport. 

Laredo also posted $126 billion in imports during 2020, led by vehicle parts ($15.7 billion), new cars ($11.1 billion), tractor trucks ($5.6 billion) and computers ($5.5 billion).

Port Laredo finished fourth overall during 2020 among the nation’s 450 international gateways for trade, behind the Port of Los Angeles, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Mexico was Port Laredo’s top international trading partner during 2020, accounting for $201 billion in total trade.

China came in second, posting $1.2 billion in total trade with Port Laredo in 2020, followed by France ($540 million), Japan ($373 million), Nicaragua ($215 million), Malaysia ($210 million), Germany ($206 million) and Thailand ($205 million).

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Borderlands: Forager expands with Mexico hires

Samsara hits milestone with $300M run rate

TrinityRail permanently closing Texas plant 

Tags
Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyMonday, February 15, 2021
1 66 1 minute read
Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers Mexico cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

One Comment

  1. Wythville virginia truck stop i seen an undercover saying I would like to arrest him so I can put an AI chip in him. Another agent said we can’t enforce international law to destroy America

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc