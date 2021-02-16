Port Laredo No. 1 in exports for 2020

In 2020, Laredo, Texas, once again led the U.S. in exports, according to the latest Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

Port Laredo finished on top of the rankings for exports for the second straight year, totaling $80 billion in outbound shipments during 2020.

Laredo’s top 10 exports were motor vehicle parts ($8.9 billion), engines ($3.4 billion), gasoline ($3.1 billion), engine parts ($1.2 billion), plastics ($1.1 billion), cell phones ($1.1 billion), taps and valves for pipes ($1 billion), chemical reaction initiators ($978 million) and computer chips ($944 million).

Port Laredo accounted for 5.6% of all exports from the U.S. during 2020, followed by John F. Kennedy International Airport (5.5%), Port of Houston (5.2%), Detroit’s Ambassador Bridge (4.7%) and the Port of New Orleans (4.6%).

The port, operated by the city of Laredo, includes the World Trade Bridge, the Colombia Solidarity Bridge and Laredo International Airport.

Laredo also posted $126 billion in imports during 2020, led by vehicle parts ($15.7 billion), new cars ($11.1 billion), tractor trucks ($5.6 billion) and computers ($5.5 billion).

Port Laredo finished fourth overall during 2020 among the nation’s 450 international gateways for trade, behind the Port of Los Angeles, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Mexico was Port Laredo’s top international trading partner during 2020, accounting for $201 billion in total trade.

China came in second, posting $1.2 billion in total trade with Port Laredo in 2020, followed by France ($540 million), Japan ($373 million), Nicaragua ($215 million), Malaysia ($210 million), Germany ($206 million) and Thailand ($205 million).

