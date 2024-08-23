Port of Los Angeles adds Calhoun to leadership team

The Port of Los Angeles has appointed Erica M. Calhoun as deputy executive director overseeing the city of Los Angeles Harbor Department’s Administrative Bureau.

In this newly created position, Calhoun will be responsible for the planning, direction and management of several key divisions at North America’s busiest container port. Calhoun has served as interim deputy executive director of Harbor Administration since May.

“Erica is an incredibly talented professional and valuable member of our Harbor Department team,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka in a release. “Her dedication, leadership and hard work over the past two decades with the City of Los Angeles have paved the way for this new role, a well-earned and deserving promotion. I couldn’t be more excited for her.”

In her new post, Calhoun will oversee the port’s human resources function for the department’s nearly 900 employees, as well as risk management, contracts and purchasing and the commission office. In Seroka’s absence, she will serve as acting executive director of the Harbor Department.



