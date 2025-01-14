Port of Los Angeles promotes Strafford to CFO

The Port of Los Angeles has appointed Jeffrey Strafford as chief financial officer.
Strafford will oversee a wide range of the port’s financial affairs, including the accounting, debt and financial planning and analysis divisions.
A longtime city employee, Strafford had served as interim CFO since May 2024. Prior to that, he worked as director of financial planning and analysis, where he administered the port’s $2.6 billion budget.
Strafford succeeds Marla Bleavins, who took an executive position at Los Angeles World Airports, another agency of the city of Los Angeles.
Strafford reports to Deputy Executive Director of Finance and Administration Erica M. Calhoun.
Stuart Chirls
