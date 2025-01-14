Port of Los Angeles promotes Strafford to CFO

The Port of Los Angeles has appointed Jeffrey Strafford as chief financial officer.

Strafford will oversee a wide range of the port’s financial affairs, including the accounting, debt and financial planning and analysis divisions.

A longtime city employee, Strafford had served as interim CFO since May 2024. Prior to that, he worked as director of financial planning and analysis, where he administered the port’s $2.6 billion budget.

Strafford succeeds Marla Bleavins, who took an executive position at Los Angeles World Airports, another agency of the city of Los Angeles.